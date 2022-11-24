As the hospitality and entertainment industries made their return earlier this year, Butlin’s has been no exception, welcoming guests of all ages back with a bang.

Butlin’s Big Weekenders started up earlier this year and have proved to be quite the success with many sold-out breaks throughout the summer period and exciting preparations underway for 2023.

Guests can enjoy a variety of generational throwbacks with dedicated weekend music breaks to the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s or 2000s. Visitors who have a specific music taste can also book onto the featured weekends such as the soul, replay, ministry of sound, Ibiza weekenders and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporter Yasmin Randall went along to see what these weekends had to offer and shares her experience of the Bognor Regis’s resort ‘About Back To The 2000s’ weekend.

A pass to fun at Butlin's

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the very beginning the staff went above and beyond to ensure my guests and I felt welcomed and familiarised with all available facilities and the weekend's event timetable.

Staying in the self catering Seaside Apartments, which were just a short walk from the main venue, we were supplied with a very clean and simple two bedroom apartment which provided plenty of space and even additional cleaning equipment should we need to ramp up our level of cleanliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were fortunate enough to experience Butlin’s VIP wristbands, premium dining and even get to experience the newest feature to the weekends which is their new bottomless brunch.

The premium dining experience allowed for us to enjoy two full-on buffet meals a day to both kick off the day with delicious breakfast items and finish our days by refueling with a range of buffet dinner options. We were all impressed with the wide variety of savoury and sweet offerings on the buffet menu and, personally, with my complex dietary requirements, I was able to find food every day that suited my needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is food and drink to suit all guests' requirements

In the middle of our break we were invited to the bottomless brunch, which has only been running on the Bognor Regs resort for a matter of months, and this offered not only unique American style diner food options but a wide variety of cocktail, alcoholic and non alcoholic options. The atmosphere was phenomenal and the staff joined in with the partying making sure all guests at the brunch were not only topped up endlessly with beverages but also giving guests a party filled brunch, making us not want to leave the diner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From our arrival on the Friday through to Sunday night, we were met with such fantastic acts from boy bands like Five and Scouting For Girls to classic throwback artists like DJ Luck & MC Neat, there was a genre of music for everyone.

Not only were we able to enjoy the centre stage acts but we were also able to enjoy a vast amount of activities from silent discos to fairground rides, bowling and arcade games and so much more, the fun did not stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for a unique experience to really step outside of an ordinary break from reality, the Butlin’s Big Weekenders are bound to leave you planning your return as soon as you leave resort.

Some top acts play at the weekenders

Advertisement Hide Ad