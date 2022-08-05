Butlin's Bognor Regis resort is home to the second biggest arcade in the UK, new study says

With 499 total machines and a final score of 9.96 out of ten, the seaside resort's arcade beat competition from Hampshire, Norfolk, the Isle of Wight and Lincolnshire to be named second largest in the UK.

It narrowly lost out on the top spot to Astro City in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, which has 589 machines and a perfect score of ten out of ten.

Even so, the Bognor Regis resort beat out another Butlin's holiday camp in Minehead – which came in ninth place, with just 273 machines – to take the proverbial silver medal.

Bognor Regis resort manager Jeremy Pardey

Bringing up the rear in third place was Golden Horseshoe arcade. The biggest arcade in Portsmouth, with 402 arcades overlooking the seafront, it fell behind the Bognor Regis resort's score with a rating of 9.93 out of ten.

Pontins Southport, with 262 machines, and Pontins Camber Sands, with 237, also made the list, in fourteenth and eighteenth place respectively.

Alongside the arcade, Butlin's Bognor Regis has also just announced its special deals and events for the Christmas period.

All three Butlin's resorts, including Bognor Regis, will be twinkling with more than 140,000 lights, making for plenty of picture perfect photo opportunities. There's also a range of new entertainment for the season, with an appearance from Father Christmas in an exclusive new show, a performance by the Skyline Gang and, of course, a panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

For more on the study, visit bestcasinosites.net