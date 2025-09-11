Butlin's Bognor Regis team walks 'pier to pier' for Great Ormond Street Hospital

This year's pier to pier challenge set a new record for the most raised by a single event in Butlin's history

Nearly 100 team members from the Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort braved the lashing rain and brisk coastal winds during a 26.4 mile walk from Bognor Regis pier to Brighton pier this week.

Seen on their way by a crowd of locals, the group raised £25,000 for vital work at Great Ormond Street Hospital – a Butlin’s record for the most money ever raised by a single event.

More than 900 friends and family donated to this year’s effort, which saw the walkers set off at 5.45am and pass through Littlehampton, Worthing and Hove on their way to Brighton.

Of course, it’s just one of dozens of charity events hosted by Butlin’s this year, including a death-defying team skydive from 12,000 feet.

The amount raised will go towards Butlin’s £1 million fundraising target for Great Ormond Street Hospital, all in aid of the hospital’s new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre; a unique facility which will help build the future of children’s cancer care and save more lives, combining pioneering research with cutting-edge treatments.

Matt Rake, Resort Director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, said: “What this incredible team has achieved is truly amazing and we couldn’t be prouder. An incredible amount of hard work and effort has gone into training and fundraising from everyone during the months leading up to the event.

“Pier to Pier is our biggest ever fundraising event, and it is a fantastic way to celebrate an incredible 10 year partnership with GOSH charity. Our fundraising for this monumental milestone with GOSH doesn’t stop here, as we have loads of amazing activities lined up for the rest of 2025.”