Guests visiting for the day can enjoy full on fun with the family on a range of breaks during the week and at weekends, including the school holidays.

Day visits start from £10 for children aged two to 14 and seniors aged 60 plus and £17 for adults aged 15 plus for Showtime Midweek passes.

Butlin's in Bognor Regis is opening to day visitors

A Butlin’s Bognor Regis day pass includes unlimited fairground rides where guests can enjoy a variety of rides, from the carousel and dodgems to waltzer and trampolines.

For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers everything from mini planes to teacups.

There’s also an indoor soft play area, outdoor playgrounds and arcades to enjoy.

All day visitors have access to Splash Waterworld and will be allocated a swim time upon arrival.

The amazing family pool features brilliant rides including flumes, rapids, a wave pool, and the world’s first Helter Skelter water slide.

There’s also a dedicated pool for tots aged up to five years old.

There are live daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion and a range of activities to get stuck into.

For just a little extra, visitors can add more excitement to their day out with a range of additional activities, including go karting, the climbing wall, adventure golf and laser tag (subject to availability.

“After working up an appetite throughout the day, there’s a variety of restaurants, bars and grab-and-go outlets on resort meaning action-packed day visits will be filled with plenty of tasty treats,” a spokesperson said.

“This non-stop action filled pass can be pre-booked online and is perfect for an affordable, fun day out.”