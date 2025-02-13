Butlin's raised nearly £250,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital last year

Staff at Butlin’s resorts all over the UK – including Bognor Regis – chipped in and dug deep to raise nearly £250,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) last year.

It’s a record-breaking figure for the holiday resort chain, which has been fundraising for GOSH since 2015, and represents an incredible effort from staff across all three resorts.

The figure also represents a stellar start to the children’s hospital’s fundraising goals in the lead up to 2028, as it looks to source £1 million for the construction of a world-leading cancer centre for children.

To raise the funds, three individuals from the Bognor Regis resort took part in the Three Peaks Challenge, alongside team members from across the resort, last year – scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden in just 24 hours. The effort raised £22,000 and saw the team walk a total of 23 miles and scale some 10,052 feet as they conquered some of the UK’s toughest peaks.

Staff at the Bognor Regis resort alone raised £33,000 and encouraged guests to get involved, raising £4,500 through donation collections and pub quizzes at the resort’s Bar Rosso.

Matt Rake, Resort Director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said: “It was great to see the Bognor Regis team come together to organise some amazing fundraising events and activities throughout last year for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Everyone should feel extremely proud of what they have achieved, and the incredible progress being made to reach our £1 million goal for 2028.

We’re excited to continue our fantastic fundraising efforts in 2025 as we celebrate 10 years of partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital as our official charity.”