Since the beginning of the partnership in January 2015, the Butlin’s team have raised money using a variety of methods, including team fundraising activities across the company’s three resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

To celebrate reaching the milestone, a massive £1 million cheque was presented by TV star Stephen Mulhern to GOSH charity ambassador Farah Idris at a special ceremony in front of 2,000 guests at Butlin’s Skegness.

That £1 million, contributed in part by fundraising efforts taking place in Bognor Regis, has helped fund cutting edge equipment like the MiSeq analyser, which speeds up DNA testing, and Cytogenetic Analytic Workstation to help diagnose children with leukaemia, lymphoma and tumours. The money raised has also helped fund the hospital’s specialist play team and vital refurbishment work, including new clinical rooms and family accommodation – allowing family members to stay with their children.

Fundraising teams throughout all three resorts have taken part in marathons, bake sales, treks, quizzes and a monopoly challenge around London to contribute to the landmark sum, and Butlin’s guests have helped in their own way by donating through online bookings and buying branded merchandise while staying at the resort.

Butlin’s CEO Jon Hendry Pickup said: “We’re delighted to have raised an incredible £1 million for GOSH Charity. This money has helped to fund the hospital’s most urgent needs, including ground-breaking research to help find new treatments and cures. Thanks to the amazing fundraising efforts of our team and guests, the money raised has helped many families in so many different ways. We look forward to continuing our support and hopefully raising even more money for this special charity.”

Liz Tait, GOSH Charity’s Director of Fundraising added: “We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone moment with Butlin’s and are so grateful for all their incredible support over the years. The money they have raised has already made a huge difference to seriously ill children and their families, and will leave a lasting legacy for children coming to GOSH in the future. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Butlin’s; your support has been invaluable and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

