Buttermere House celebrates perfect review score following inspection

This top rating from the leading independent care home review website comes on the heels of an impressive ‘Good’ rating in all areas from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last May.Located in the serene Silverlake Care Resort in Broadbridge Heath, Buttermere House offers its residents not only high-quality care and support but also access to exceptional facilities including a well-equipped gym, hydrotherapy pools, and on-site physiotherapy services. The care home's commitment to fostering independence while providing 24/7 support is evident in the positive feedback received from residents' families.Resident family members have shared heartfelt testimonials about the care and community at Buttermere House:"My daughter has only been here for a week, and all I can say is that bringing her to Buttermere has taken all my worries away. She has settled so well, she's sleeping and eating so well, I am happy she has all the care she needs.""My grandson lives at Buttermere House with several other people. I love going to visit him there because it's such a friendly place to be. We walk him around the lovely, spacious grounds in his wheelchair and he is so happy.""Buttermere House has such a welcoming environment and is located in the most fantastic area - the fresh air, open fields and beautiful green scenery make the home a truly safe place for all people; carers, residents and visitors."Alexandra Sule, home manager at Buttermere House, expressed her gratitude and pride in the team's achievements, saying: "I am immensely proud of our dedicated team and the compassionate, personalised support they provide every day. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in supporting our residents to live fulfilling lives. We thank our residents and their families for trusting us and for sharing their positive experiences."Buttermere House is part of Silverlake Care, managed by Healthcare Management Solutions.