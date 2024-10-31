A by-election is to be held in Horsham following the resignation from the district council of new Horsham MP John Milne.

Mr Milne, who represented the Denne Ward on Horsham District Council, announced his resignation earlier this month.

He had already stepped down from his position as deputy council leader and from his role as cabinet member for planning and infrastructure following his election as Horsham MP in the July General Election.

The Denne Ward by-election will take place on November 21. Candidates are: Ben Hewson, Liberal Democrat; Cameron Scott McGillivray, Labour; Jennifer Helen Nuin Smith, Green; Cheryl Sweeney, Conservative.

In a statement issued earlier this month Mr Milne said: “I’m very sad to be leaving my role as a district councillor – simply because it’s been such a fantastic experience. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working alongside my fellow Lib Dem councillors and Horsham District Council officers.

"Every council faces big challenges of course, but we’re lucky to have such a committed and professional group of people working for us in Horsham.

“When I first stood for election back in 2019 the Lib Dems had just four district council seats. Now we have an outright majority. Having previously been in opposition, it has been immensely satisfying to be involved in positive change, delivering on our manifesto and mandate.

“In my general election campaign I pledged to serve as a constituency MP, working hand in glove with the district council. But the demands of the Parliamentary schedule would make attendance at formal HDC meetings too difficult to maintain.”

He said he would continue to serve as county councillor for Horsham Riverside but intended to step down at the next West Sussex County Council election in May 2025.