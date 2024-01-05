Caer Gwent care home put on a 'perfect' pantomime

The staff at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent care home in Worthing entertained residents and their families with a pantomime performance of Alice in Wonderland.

The care home staff had dedicated themselves to weeks of rehearsals, and created a perfect performance that whisked the audience away to a magical world. Amiee Ross, Receptionist at Caer Gwent, stole the show with her skilfully handcrafted costumes. The production also featured an original script written by the Caer Gwent team and many popular musical numbers providing opportunities for a good singalong.

Brenda, a resident at Caer Gwent, thoroughly enjoyed the show and said, ‘It was marvellous, you would have thought it was professional.’ Cyril, also a resident at Caer Gwent, went on to add that ‘The costumes were fantastic, and to learn the lines is not easy. It was wonderful.’

Caer Gwent combines high quality residential living with 24-hour expert nursing care. The home features individually designed rooms with en-suite bathrooms, spacious communal areas, and delicious nutritious food.

Guild Care's Caer Gwent staff put on the perfect pantomime

Terri Needham, Deputy Manager at Caer Gwent, said, ‘Our pantomime was a highlight of the year to residents and staff. The atmosphere was amazing, and everybody thoroughly enjoyed it, our staff went above and beyond stepping out of their comfort zones to give our residents a memorable Christmas.’

Sammy Paynter, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator at Caer Gwent said, ‘To see the residents faces was truly magical and it’s the reason why we do what we do.’

The pantomime was just one of the many engaging activities regularly held at the elegant Caer Gwent care home. From chair yoga to live music, Caer Gwent offers a diverse and lively weekly schedule of events, ensuring residents enjoy a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.

The Guild Care vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives and as a charity, their aim is to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Over the last 90 years Guild Care’s community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people requiring additional support in the local area. Guild Care believe that nobody should feel isolated.