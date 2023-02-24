Calendar Girls The Musical review: The Capitol, Horsham, Fortress Theatre Company

People can do surprising things for charity.

Calendar Girls by Fortress Theatre Company at The Capitol in Horsham. Sam Taylor Photography

When raising for a cause they truly believe in dedicated individuals have an inner drive that can compel them beyond their limits.

Everyday folk can end up running marathons, doing a bungee jump, completing a sky dive or taking their clothes off for a nude calendar.

Guess which one Calendar Girls The Musical looks at.

Calendar Girls at The Capitol, Horsham. Photo: Jay Alderton

For those who haven’t seen the show (by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth) or watched the hit 2003 film, it tells the story of the members of the Knapley Women’s Institute who want to raise money for a new hospital sofa after their member Annie’s husband dies of leukaemia. Member Chris gets the saucy calendar idea so the females of various ages and body types strip off and pose behind cakes, knitting, pianos and other WI associated things.

But that particular scene doesn’t happen until the end of Act Two.

Mostly, the musical gets to know these Yorkshire ladies, their family lives, their personal histories and how they each pluck up the courage for their charity challenge.

Lizzie Alderton puts in a sparky and enthusiastic performance as keen baker Ruth, but shows how even the most extroverted person can be rattled by something out her comfort zone.

Calendar Girls at The Capitol, Horsham. Photo: Jay Alderton

Becky Munden gives Cora a wry and reluctant edge, showing a character who wants to maintain a ‘respectable’ image but can’t resist sarcasm.

Gill Sutton is great as Jessie, the oldest member in the shoot, presenting a wise retired teacher who wants to defy what society expects of its older citizens. Her big number is both triumphant and thought provoking.

Lisa Falkner presents Marie as a prim and prickly chairman who voices her disapproval with cutting observations. But she’s not really one to talk about propriety though as she simply cannot control her tearaway teenage daughter Jenny. Jenny is played with an aggressive but fun energy in this performance by Ellie Titmuss.

The other young cast members, Dominic Batchelor and Gray Vibert, get major laughs as clueless lads Danny and Tommo respectively. Danny’s song about his, ahem, lack of experience with the opposite sex is a highlight of the show.

Meanwhile, Danny’s mum Chris seems to be on a mission to both raise money and unintentionally embarrass her son. Stacey James is very likable and really conveys her character’s mix of gung-ho enthusiasm that gets shaken by ruminating on past ‘mistakes’.

Rachel Dale doesn’t have to present much inner conflict as the former air hostess Celia. She shows some initial apprehension, but mainly exudes a winning confidence as her character, taking Celia just to the edge of smugness without it becoming annoying.

Tess Kennedy gets the most challenging role as the widow Annie. It’s a bittersweet and emotional performance that keeps the show tethered to reality, despite all the silly antics. Her musical numbers have a sense of grief, hope and struggling, blending poignant acting with some real knockout singing. The scenes with her husband John, played by a wonderful Jason Lines, are distinctly moving as the terminally ill man tries to remain upbeat and enjoy his life.

Seeing the tasteful and delightful nude shoot take place makes you wonder how such an innocent idea could cause such drama. But it does and the whole cast of this show, including those playing secondary characters, beautifully explore how it affects them.

Well done to Chris Dale, Debbie Henshall, Sharon Vibert, Louise Wright, Jamie Robbins, Martin Bracewell, Howard Collis and Emily Wheatley (who plays Jenny on alternative performances).

Congratulations as well to the musicians, lighting team and everyone behind the scenes who helped make this show so dazzling, amusing and invigorating.