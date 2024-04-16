Calendar sales raise hundreds of pounds for People’s Animal Welfare Society and Streetvet | Animal Magic
They are dedicated to providing a loving environment for cats and dogs in need, offering them a second chance at finding their forever home. They specialise in disabled or elderly pets. Your generosity means we have donated £800 to PAWS.
Our Rottingdean calendar competition was won by beautiful Dalmatian Dolly, who proudly graces the front cover of our 2024 Rottingdean calendar. This sold 50 copies, allowing us to donate £400 to Streetvet.
Streevet is helping people and their pets living rough, as well as those in temporary accommodation.
If you would like a further opportunity to give a donation this spring, then please consider supporting our Registered Veterinary Nurse Cami.
She is taking a four-week sabbatical from our team in Rottingdean to help the animals living on the island of Mayreau.
Mayreau is a small island about 100 miles west of Barbados. Despite being home to many dogs, cats, goats and sheep, it is too small to have any permanent veterinary care.
Cami will be visiting as a volunteer for Mayreau Animal Welfare, a non profit making organisation.
She will be caring for any pets and wildlife that need veterinary attention, parasite control, and neutering. And an important part of her visit will be to try to support the welfare of the dog population.
The dogs on Mayreau spend most of their lives tied up. Cami will be part of the team checking that they can get out of the sun, have access to water, and educating their owners to permit them to be taken for a run once a day by the volunteers.
Cami would love to take a donation of funds with her, so if you can spare a little something please drop it into the box on the reception desk in Rottingdean, or make a donation at mayreau-animal-welfare.org/support-volunteering
Thank you so much.
- Sponsored by the Mewes Vets: 01444 456886; Email: [email protected]; Visit: www.themewesvets.co.uk