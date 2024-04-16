Calendar sales raise hundreds of pounds for People’s Animal Welfare Society and Streetvet | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are dedicated to providing a loving environment for cats and dogs in need, offering them a second chance at finding their forever home. They specialise in disabled or elderly pets. Your generosity means we have donated £800 to PAWS.

Our Rottingdean calendar competition was won by beautiful Dalmatian Dolly, who proudly graces the front cover of our 2024 Rottingdean calendar. This sold 50 copies, allowing us to donate £400 to Streetvet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Streevet is helping people and their pets living rough, as well as those in temporary accommodation.

The Mewes Vets Haywards Heath calendar raised £800 for the People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

If you would like a further opportunity to give a donation this spring, then please consider supporting our Registered Veterinary Nurse Cami.

She is taking a four-week sabbatical from our team in Rottingdean to help the animals living on the island of Mayreau.

Mayreau is a small island about 100 miles west of Barbados. Despite being home to many dogs, cats, goats and sheep, it is too small to have any permanent veterinary care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cami will be visiting as a volunteer for Mayreau Animal Welfare, a non profit making organisation.

She will be caring for any pets and wildlife that need veterinary attention, parasite control, and neutering. And an important part of her visit will be to try to support the welfare of the dog population.

The dogs on Mayreau spend most of their lives tied up. Cami will be part of the team checking that they can get out of the sun, have access to water, and educating their owners to permit them to be taken for a run once a day by the volunteers.

Cami would love to take a donation of funds with her, so if you can spare a little something please drop it into the box on the reception desk in Rottingdean, or make a donation at mayreau-animal-welfare.org/support-volunteering

Thank you so much.