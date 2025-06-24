'Call 999 immediately' - Search continues for missing woman with links to Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Worthing

By Connor Gormley and Sam Morton
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 08:54 BST
The police are still searching for a missing woman, with links across West Sussex.

Trina, 46, was last seen in Chichester on Tuesday (June 24).

“We are appealing to find Trina who is still missing,” a social appeal by Sussex Police read.

"She is 5ft 1in, with long dark brown hair and has tattoos on her arms and legs. She was last seen wearing a black and white Ellesse jumper and black trousers.

“Trina also has links to Bognor, Littlehampton and Worthing. She is believed to be heading to Portsmouth and may be travelling along the south coast toward Devon and Cornwall.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 1005 of 23/06.”

