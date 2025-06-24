Trina, 46, was last seen in Chichester on Tuesday (June 24).

“We are appealing to find Trina who is still missing,” a social appeal by Sussex Police read.

"She is 5ft 1in, with long dark brown hair and has tattoos on her arms and legs. She was last seen wearing a black and white Ellesse jumper and black trousers.

“Trina also has links to Bognor, Littlehampton and Worthing. She is believed to be heading to Portsmouth and may be travelling along the south coast toward Devon and Cornwall.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 1005 of 23/06.”

