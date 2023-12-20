A call for an emergency ban on no-fault evictions this Christmas has gone out from Horsham Liberal Democrats.

They say that 4,160 households across the south east are at risk of homelessness due to Section 21 notices over the past year.

John Milne, Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Horsham, said: “Families everywhere are facing potential homelessness this Christmas.

"With the cost of living crisis putting intolerable pressure on family finances, a shocking number of households could find themselves on the streets over the festive period through no fault of their own.”

Horsham Lib Dem John Milne

He accused the Government of “kicking the ban on no fault evictions into the long grass. And to add insult to injury, they’ve introduced measures to criminalise rough sleeping.