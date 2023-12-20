Call for emergency ban on no-fault evictions this Christmas goes out from Horsham Lib Dems
They say that 4,160 households across the south east are at risk of homelessness due to Section 21 notices over the past year.
John Milne, Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Horsham, said: “Families everywhere are facing potential homelessness this Christmas.
"With the cost of living crisis putting intolerable pressure on family finances, a shocking number of households could find themselves on the streets over the festive period through no fault of their own.”
He accused the Government of “kicking the ban on no fault evictions into the long grass. And to add insult to injury, they’ve introduced measures to criminalise rough sleeping.
“We need a ban on no fault evictions over the festive period and a compassionate approach to rough sleeping to make sure no family in Horsham district, is left out in the cold this Christmas.”