Call for the Wall campaign launched ahead of Ferring Village Hall centenary

To help celebrate Ferring Village Hall’s centenary next year, a call has gone out for funds to renew the old flint wall, following a successful campaign for solar panels.

An Open Day Expo will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 10.30am to 12.30pm to show off the new solar panels and insulation work in the main hall. The event, featuring stalls and performances, will also kick start the fundraising project for 2024, the hall's centenary year.

Simon Cornish, chair of trustees, said: "We are looking to renew the old flint wall, fronting the road and southern boundaries of the village hall site. Sadly, the wall is now in a state of disrepair and collapse in places and a complete rebuild is the only realistic solution.

"The trustees were delighted with the previous fundraising campaign for the solar panels, which, through the amazing generosity of Ferring Parish Council, Rampion, local businesses and individual donors, enabled the solar panels to be installed this year. We thank everyone involved.

The old flint wall at Ferring Village Hall is now in a state of disrepair and collapse in places, and a complete rebuild is the only realistic solution

"The trustees are now in the process of kickstarting a new fundraising campaign, this time for renewal of the old village hall flint wall. We are looking to replace the existing wall with a brick structure with flint panel inlays, which would enhance the overall look of the village hall site and help to maintain this historic village building.

"Not only would this be a wonderful way to mark the village hall’s 100 years but would also ensure that it remains an attractive and valuable asset for future generations. The village hall is a central hub for Ferring and the increase in activities and events we have seen over the past couple of years fosters the continued vibrancy of the village."

Over the coming months, the trustees will be organising various Call for the Wall fundraising events and offering donors the opportunity buy a brick, a flint block or a pier.

This will start with a Scarecrow Market on Sunday, October 22, from 10am to 1pm, linking in with Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023. There will also be a Serenata Fundraiser on Saturday, October 28, and Saturday, December 16, at 7.30pm and a Christmas market on Saturday, December 2, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Founded in 1924, Ferring Village Hall was a gift to the village, built on land donated by Mrs Georgiana Henty in memory of her husband, the late Edwin Henty.