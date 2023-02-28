Edit Account-Sign Out
Calls are being made for a Dalek statue to be built in Sussex ... this is why

Calls are being made for a Dalek statue to be built in Sussex.

By Sarah Page
2 minutes ago

The proposals are being put forward to honour Dalek designer Raymond Cusick who lived in the heart of Sussex in Horsham.

Raymond was renowned by Dr Who fans worldwide as the man who created the Time Lord’s most famous evil villains.

The calls for a Dalek statue to be built in Horsham coincide with the tenth anniversary of Raymond’s death on February 21 2013 at the age of 84.

Raymond Cusick, who lived in Sussex, is renowned by Dr Who fans worldwide as the designer of the Daleks
His youngest daughter Claire Heawood paid tribute to her father at the time and thanked fans across the globe for their ‘very touching’ messages.’

And she told how she hid behind cushions like any other child at the sight of her father’s creation.“The Daleks terrified me,” she said.

But the iconic villains have also proved to be among the most popular of Dr Who’s adversaries over the past 60 years.

Horsham Museum sparked calls for a permanent memorial to Raymond – and the Daleks – after posting a message on social media on the anniversary of his death, saying: “On this day ten years ago, former Horsham resident Raymond Cusick passed away. Renowned by Dr Who fans worldwide as the designer of the Daleks, Cusick is immortalised thanks to an engraved paving stone in West Street.”

Actor Colin Baker who played the Sixth Doctor (1984-1986) with Daleks amongst a maize maze in the shape of a Dalek (Photo by Kippa Matthews/David Leon/Partners PR via Getty Images)
Calls for a permanent Dalek statue followed, along with suggestions of a permanent exhibition at Horsham Museum. And the proposals were met with enthusiasm with many declaring: “Great idea.” And: “Horsham definitely needs a Dalek statue.”

Raymond Cusick, designer of Dr Who's evil foes the Daleks, is immortalised in a flagstone in West Street, Horsham
