Camber Sands rated as being the worst beach for parking in the UK

The survey, conducted by temporary car insurance experts Tempcover, looked at public review data, Google ratings, and parking price comparisons.

For each car park they calculated an average rating out of 5 from reviews and the average price for four hours of parking, combining the two to reach a parking score out of ten.

Camber Sands got a score of 5.31 out of 10, making it the lowest of all beaches surveyed. This was due to a hefty £18 average fee for four hours parking, making it more expensive than Brighton, and a low average Google rating of 3.8.

Brighton beach did not fare much better and was rated second worse with an overall score of 6.01. Barmouth Beach in Wales was rated best for parking in the UK with a score of 9.69 and charging just £3.07 for four hours parking. Tellingly there were no Sussex beaches named in the top ten.

The high parking charges at Camber Sands have caused major problems in the past with people blocking drives and access routes in the village in a bid to avoid the high car park charges.

Camber, with its dunes and wide sandy beaches, still remains a go-to beach destination being named the most Instagrammable beach in Britain in 2024.

Camber Sands

