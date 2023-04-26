Camber woman successfully runs London Marathon for Alzheimer’s Charity fund

For Sophie, completing the London Marathon was - as with the vast majority of the other laudable competitors - a huge challenge, but it was one that she, like her fellow runners, including a number of others from the Rother district, was more than happy to take on.
They all trained hard, both physically and mentally, in order to prepare themselves for the gruelling course, and hopefully for the majority, like Sophie, their efforts paid off in the end.
Sophie raised over £2,700 in sponsorship, to date, and anyone wishing to sponsor her can still do so at: justgiving.com/fundraising/tcslondonmarathon2023charityplace-sophiesmith