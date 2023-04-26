Edit Account-Sign Out
Camber woman successfully runs London Marathon for Alzheimer’s Charity fund

Sophie Smith, who with her husband Richard runs the Beside the Sea holiday cottage letting business in Camber competed successfully in last Saturday’s London Marathon completing the 26.2-mile course in an impressive three hours, 29 minutes, and 45 seconds - all to raise money for her sponsor the Alzheimer's Society.

By Richard ByhamContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST
Sophie Smith completes London MarathonSophie Smith completes London Marathon
Sophie Smith completes London Marathon

For Sophie, completing the London Marathon was - as with the vast majority of the other laudable competitors - a huge challenge, but it was one that she, like her fellow runners, including a number of others from the Rother district, was more than happy to take on.

They all trained hard, both physically and mentally, in order to prepare themselves for the gruelling course, and hopefully for the majority, like Sophie, their efforts paid off in the end.

Sophie raised over £2,700 in sponsorship, to date, and anyone wishing to sponsor her can still do so at: justgiving.com/fundraising/tcslondonmarathon2023charityplace-sophiesmith

