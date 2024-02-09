Patricia Fisher on a scooter inside Gizmo Gaffe, St Leonards.

Pat Fisher, who set up Gizmo more than 20 years ago, died on January 1, aged 75.

Friends and family paid their respects at her funeral service on February 1 at Hastings Crematorium, with people also being invited to put on a Santa hat and line Kings Road in St Leonards in a tribute to her.

Children from Gizmo also attended the funeral service and many wore Santa hats.

Catherine Gurden has since set up a Gofundme page in a bid to raise money towards a memorial bench in honour of Pat.

Almost £300 had been raised so far by today (Friday, February 9).

Catherine said: “We are raising funds for a memorial bench in St Leonards’ Warrior Square Gardens, this has already been signed off and reserved, for the late Pat Fisher.

“Pat worked tirelessly for 20 years in the St Leonards area, working with kids of many different backgrounds. She was the founder of Gizmo Kids, this enabled her to build up the confidence and a give a safe haven for many.

“We would like to mark her dedication to the St Leonards area by placing a plaque on a bench. This will be a place where people can sit and remember her, while still feeling her presence around them. Any donation, large or small would be greatly received.”

Pat founded Gizmo in 2003, a charity which runs activities for those from aged five to 18.

Following news of Pat’s death, Hastings mayor, Margi O’Callaghan said that Pat had a ‘lion-sized heart’

“Her passing has left an enormous hole in our hearts and a great void in our community. We will remember her kindness, hard work, and dedication forever,” she added.

Brett McLean, who became patron of Gizmo 12 years ago, said: “Pat was an amazing advocate for children, her commitment, dedication, passion and loyalty to supporting the borough’s children was simply outstanding.”

Gizmo provides training in dance, animation, acting and singing. It works with local children aged between five and 18 years old to help them develop communication and social skills, as well as raise their confidence and aspirations with positive activities and community performances.