Campaign launched to restore landmark arch on Chichester's Centurion Way

A campaign has been launched to restore and reinstate an impressive local landmark to its original home on Chichester’s Centurion Way.

First installed in 1995, the Gateway Arch was originally situated at the southern end of the trail, near Bishop Luffa School. It was one of several public art works commissioned to celebrate the opening of Centurion Way as a pathway into the South Downs, but it was removed in 2015 because it partially collapsed, and now rests at the County Highways Drayton Depot near Oving.

With its characterful figures inspired by the Romano-British mosaics at Fishbourne Roman Palace, the archway was a prominent and well-loved part of the trail and now, almost ten years after its removal, some residents are campaigning to bring it back. To get in touch, and find out more about the campaign, visit www.centurionway.org.uk, or email [email protected]

Writing in the latest edition of The Chichester Society newsletter, a spokesperson for The Friends of Centurion Way said the reintroduction of the arch could have several positive effects, emphasising the entrance to the countryside north of Chichester, re-stablishing a well-used meeting point, and creating a permanent addition to Chichester’s outdoor artscape.

"Refurbishment of the archway will not only give much pleasure to all those who use Centurion Way today, but this project is for the generations of tomorrow as a lasting public statement about heritage, craftsmanship, community, health and well-being,” they added.

Current estimates for the refurbishment and reinstallation stand at £22,000, The Friends have said. That’s £16,000 for the work itself, £1,500 for planning expenses and other fees and £4,500 for new signage.

To date, The Friends say they have £3,000, thanks to donations from a variety of sources but, with a long way to go, have considered launching a fundraiser, and sending off funding applications to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the South Downs National Park and Vistry Homes.

