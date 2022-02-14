Hastings bookshop‘s plea to avoid closure

A fundraising campaign has been launched to save Hare and Hawthorn in George Street.

Owners have set a target of £6,000, with more than £1,000 being raised so far since a Gofundme page was launched.

The shop has been in George Street for almost four years since April 2018 and was located in West Street from December 2015.

Neal Neofitou from Hare and Hawthorn, George Street, Hastings Old Town. SUS-220214-114507001

But the Covid pandemic has hit the business badly.

The shop also had to shut a week before Christmas just after the Omicron wave started.

Neal Neofitou, owner, said: “We love being here in the Old Town, and believe that bookshops are an important part of the high street.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone, and unfortunately many businesses have been hit hard, including us. We had to take out a bounceback loan in 2020 to help us through the year.

“The Government gave us loans, but that only just covered the rent, and the loss of business with the lack of overseas tourists too, have really hit us. In December 2020 we had to close a week before Christmas, our busiest week of the year, and the money from the Government hardly covered our bills.

“We have to put all the grants we received under income, so we have to pay tax on that amount, and the money we received last year they want the tax from this year, instead of leaving it until next tax year, as it should be.

“This means however much we make here, it always just covers our bills and it will be years until we are able to pay back the loan.

“We need to raise about £9,000 to help us pay our loan off and stay open, otherwise this will probably be our last year, and we will just try and sell everything off and then close.

“If us independent shops disappear then what will be left? Everything will just be moved to online and the streets will be dead.

“If you love coming into a bookshop and having a browse, and actually see the book before buying it, then please help us out with a small donation to ensure we can stay open.”