Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The worldwide humanitarian aid charity has confirmed it is ‘reviewing how we provide mobility aid support’ and are consulting with ‘our valued team of staff and volunteers’.

Clive MacTavish, chief financial officer, said: “We remain committed to providing wheelchairs across the country to people who need them. Our retail shops are entirely separate and not affected by this consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Rustington British Red Cross Mobility Aids Service fears it is among those at threat of closure after being informed of ‘financial difficulties’ – and have now launched a petition.

Clive MacTavish, chief financial officer, said the British Red Cross 'remains committed to providing wheelchairs across the country to people who need them'. (Image by Stefano Ferrario from Pixabay)

Spokesman John Howard said: “We believe this would be a significant loss not only for us but also for those who benefit from their services.

"Our community in Sussex, deeply values the British Red Cross for its incredible services and the variety of equipment it offers for purchase or hire.

“The British Red Cross has been an integral part of our community and has provided invaluable support in times of need. Their shops are more than just stores; they are lifelines that offer essential items at affordable prices to those who need them most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the volunteers ‘understand the challenges posed by financial difficulties’, they say any closures would have ‘reaching consequences’.

"According to data from Charity Retail Association (2019), charity shops like those run by the British Red Cross contribute significantly to local economies and provide volunteering opportunities which help individuals gain skills and experience,” Mr Howard added.

"We call upon The British Red Cross management team to reconsider this decision and explore alternative solutions that will allow these vital [services] to remain open.”

The Rustington centre was donated to the Red Cross in 1984 and serves as a ‘much-valued face-to-face centre’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Howard added: “For various reasons it can be very overwhelming to enquire about mobility aids. The face to face help and support that the volunteers can offer is invaluable.

“The community are fearful that the closure of the centre will leave a lot of vulnerable people struggling without access to mobility aids.

“The centre is also used as a donation point for unwanted mobility aids. We also have many people walk in to the centre to discuss other ways in which the Red Cross can offer support.

"Last week a man came in with £100 cash donation for Ukraine as he didn't have the Internet to do that. Local NHS hospitals and care homes refer people to us. We deal with peoples mental health issues and if someone has lost a spouse, relatives, we give them tea and listen. We take the time to assist older generation and understand their needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacTavish reiterated that the charity is ‘not closing our retail shops’ and ‘continue to welcome our loyal customers across Sussex’.

He added: “The money we raise in these shops helps people in crisis in the local community and around the world.

“We are also proud to be one of the biggest providers of temporary wheelchairs in the UK, a service that first began in 1914, and has helped a huge number of people maintain their independence. But the reality is demand for this service has decreased, while running costs have significantly increased.

So far, the petition – set up on February 16 – has been signed by more than 360 people online. Hundreds more have signed offline.

Click here if you would like to sign the petition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad