Campaigners held a demonstration at the weekend to protest against the ‘thousands of empty homes’ in Hastings.

Members of Housing Rebellion put up posters and erected tents outside Clifton Court in Holmesdale Gardens, which is owned by Orbit housing association.

The campaigners said they held the demonstration there because the premises contains more than 50 flats, which have been left boarded up and empty.

Jess Luby, one of the demonstrators, said: “We were there to draw attention to these empty, habitable homes, while more than 1,000 people in Hastings are living in temporary accommodation, often insect-infested, damp and mouldy homes, at the cost of thousands and thousands of pounds per month to the council, which is why it is broke. We are looking at a solution.”

Housing Rebellion said the last census showed 3,800 empty properties in Hastings and according to Action on Empty Homes, 678 of these are long-term empty homes. The group said an estimated 900 properties are not available for secure homes because they are being let on sites like Airbnb.

Felix Lozano, who is part of the Housing Rebellion campaign, said: “Refurbishing existing buildings is by far the simplest and most environmentally sustainable solution to the housing crisis.

“This crisis is being caused by greed and profiteering - many landlords are pushing up rents just because there’s no law to stop them, and a shocking 746 properties in Hastings are being used as luxury second homes by wealthy people who live elsewhere.

“Many homes are being left empty simply because it is more profitable to wait for their value to rise or labour costs to fall before doing them up or selling them on.”

Grace Lally, another member of the Housing Rebellion campaign, said: “It is totally unacceptable for Orbit to empty this building without any clear plan. We’ve seen this before where landlords sit on empty properties until they think it’s most profitable to redevelop or sell on but people are in need of these homes now.

“If Orbit can’t or won’t invest in maintaining them then the council should step in and take over. We are urging people to get in touch if you want to help us get empty homes back in use or tell us about an empty home near you that you think should have people living in it. Contact [email protected].”

A member of the Acorn community union, Tracey Johnson, explained why she was getting involved in the campaign and trying to set up an Acorn branch in Hastings.

She said: “It’s surely not that complicated or difficult to agree that people need secure and affordable homes to live, thrive and bring up families. We’re fed up with the explanations and excuses given by those in power why it can’t be so. Then it’s up to us. If you feel the same then it’s time we started raising our voices and demand change. Sign up on the website www.acorntheunion.org.uk.”

Housing groups, including local co-ops, homeless charities and campaigners from Acorn and Housing Rebellion are due to hold a day-long networking event at the Observer Building in Cambridge Road on Monday (December 4) to launch a Hastings Housing Alliance.

For more information visit https://theobserverbuilding.org.uk/event/hastings-housing-alliance.

An Orbit spokesperson said: “We are currently preparing a planning application for submission to the local council next year, with a view to potential redevelopment being completed in 2026 to provide new high-quality, affordable homes on the site. The remaining residents of Clifton Court were relocated to new homes in July this year and the site has been made secure.”

1 . hastings housing protest 1.jpg Housing Rebellion campaigners held a protest outside Clifton Court, Hastings Photo: Contributed

2 . hastings housing protest 4.jpg Housing Rebellion campaigners held a protest outside Clifton Court, Hastings Photo: Contributed

3 . hastings housing protest 3.jpg Housing Rebellion campaigners held a protest outside Clifton Court, Hastings Photo: Contributed

4 . hastings housing protest 2.jpg Housing Rebellion campaigners held a protest outside Clifton Court, Hastings Photo: Contributed