Can Hastings bring home the Miss Great Britain crown?

The victory marks a significant milestone as she now gears up to represent Hastings on the national stage at the upcoming Miss Great Britain pageant scheduled for October.

The newly crowned Miss Hastings expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "I am truly honoured and humbled to be crowned Miss Hastings 2024. I am thrilled to represent our beautiful town at the national level. I am looking forward to the journey ahead and the opportunity to meet and connect with lots of different communities in the area."

As Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans will spend the upcoming months preparing for the Miss Great Britain pageant, honing her skills, and engaging in various community initiatives. The national competition is expected to bring together talented and accomplished women from across the United Kingdom.

Danielle currently works as a Marketing Executive at Gilbert Rugby and is a proud advocate of encouraging more women and girls to take part in sports. With the Women’s Guinness Six Nations happening in just a few short weeks and the Women’s Rugby World Cup coming to England in 2025, Danielle is keen to break down the stereotypes of women in sports.

The Miss Great Britain finals will be taking place on 18th October 2024 at the Athena in Leicester.