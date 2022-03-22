Can you help this Bognor Regis woman finally hear her grandfather's voice?

Even though she lost him when she was only three, Chloe Gover-Wren has always felt a special connection with her grandfather.

Like him, the 34-year-old works as a singer, actor and entertainer in Bognor Regis and said she inherited her flare for the dramatic from him: “I have been singing for a number of years, in shows and in groups. I love musicals and especially songs from the war years," she explained.

Her grandfather was Micky Wren, a singer and actor who performed in Bognor Regis from the 1950s right through to the 1980s. Alongside performing in several theatres across Bognor and working as a master of ceremonies throughout the town, Micky would cycle into town from RAF Tangmere during his service in World War Two, singing to locals and military personnel at the old Bognor Pavilion.

Chloe, 34, with grandad Micky

Unfortunately, Chloe has never heard her grandfather's singing voice for herself. Despite a career spanning over thirty years, with leading roles in the aforementioned Oklahoma, My Fair Lady and Desert Song, she has never been able to find a recording of his voice. All she has are programmes and personal testimonies.

“It has been a part of my life that has always been missing," she said. "So many people have told me how beautiful his voice was but I have never heard it for myself”

With this year marking 34 years since the family lost Micky, Chloe is now asking for footage of his performances, hoping she might finally be able to hear him sing for herself. "I'd be so grateful," she said.