Can you spot which of these famous paintings - now in Sussex - are fake?

The chances are you can’t - because these artworks are all forgeries and have fooled some of the world’s leading art experts.

They are the work of Sussex master forger Max Brandrett who has spent a lifetime faking canvas masterpieces.

But Max, who has served three jail sentences for forgery, nowadays turns his paintbrush only to works he describes as ‘fake but legit.’

Max, who lives in Burgess Hill, has recreated works by artists such as Caravaggio, Rubens, Vettriano, Vermeer and the street artist Banksy - to name but a few.

His life has now been chronicled in a new book: Max Brandrett, The Life Of A Cheeky Faker, Gadfly Press, £10 available from Amazon.

It has been written by Tony Valentine who was first introduced to Max by a mutal friend - the actor Chris Ellison, best known for his role in The Bill.

1. A 'Vettriano'? No, it's fake Photo Sales

2. It looks like The Girl with the Pearl Earring by Vermeer - but it's not Photo Sales

3. It's definitely in the style of Picasso Photo Sales

4. Could this be palmed off as a Samuel Palmer? Photo Sales