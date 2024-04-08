Candidates have been named for the upcoming council elections in Hastings.

Candidates named for council elections in Hastings
On Monday (April 8), Hastings Borough Council published the names of the candidates standing for election on Thursday, May 2.
The authority holds elections every two years, with one out of the two seats which make up each ward up for election. This means part of the council’s post-election political line up is already known.
Whatever the results, there will be at least three Conservative councillors, three Greens, six members of the Hastings Independent Group (HIG), two Labour councillors, and one Independent.Currently, the council is made up: 10 Conservatives, four Greens, eight HIG members, six Labour councillors, one Reform UK councillor and three unaffiliated Independents.
Going into the election, the council is in no overall control and led by a Green/HIG administration.
The following are the names of the candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot for each ward.
AshdownDaniel Hope, Green.Thee Kuga, Reform UK.Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative.Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat.Steve Thorpe, Labour.
BairdLiam Atkins, Conservative.Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent.Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour.Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat.Yunis Smith, Green.
BraybrookeShelley Bland, Conservative.Mark Richard Etherington, Green.Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour.CastleRob Cooke, Conservative.Becca Horn, Green.James Thomas, Labour.Central St LeonardsCraig Steven Andrew, Conservative.Adele Judith Bates, Green.Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated.Josh Matthews, Labour.Steph Warren, Independent.ConquestPaul Patrick James Foster, Conservative.Tracey Lord, Green.Hugh Philip Nicholson, Labour.Stewart Gregory Rayment, Liberal Democrat.Anna Mary Winston, Independent.GensingEdwina Hughes, Labour.Christopher Meaden, Conservative.Paula Vanessa Warne, Green.HollingtonStephen Scott Butterton, Conservative.Maya Anne Evans, Independent.Danuta Kean, Labour.Dulcie Charlotte Reynolds, Green.Maze HillSarah Amanda Chabala Buller, Independent.Darren Buist Mackenzie, Green.Bruce Meredeen, Liberal Democrat.Paul Murphy, Reform UK.Mike Southon, Labour.Graeme David Williams, Conservative.Old HastingsMartin Hugh Clarke, Conservative.Jeremy Guy Hicks, Labour.Julia Jayne Hilton, Green.Ore Heather Alison Bishop, Labour.Roger Streeten, Conservative.Robert John Wakeford, Liberal Democrat.Jo Walker, Green.SilverhillLesley Ann Sammah Arshad, Green.Billie Blue Ann Mary Barnes, Labour.Lucian Fernando, Reform UK.Max William James Hewitt, Conservative.Terry Keen, Liberal Democrat.St HelensOllie Hunter, Green.Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat.Jackie Patton, Independent.Peter William Pragnell, Conservative.David Edgar Whitehill, Labour.
TressellSue Clarke, Conservative.Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green.Anna Jane Sabin, Labour.West St LeonardsKarl Beaney, Conservative.Marisa McGreevy-Rose, Green.Jonathan Stoodley, Liberal Democrat.Adam Daniel Taylor-Foster, Independent.Trevor Edward Webb, Labour.Wishing TreeHelen Louise Kay, Labour.Rob Lee, Conservative.Ian Peter Miller, Independent.Mike Wharton, Green.Note to editors: All candidates marked as Independent are standing for the Hastings Independent Group.