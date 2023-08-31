A woman from West Sussex has spoken about her experience with assistance dogs who have helped her achieve things she ‘would never even have dreamt possible’.

Jess Barnes, from Shoreham, was paired with an assistance dog from Heyshott-based charity Canine Partners due to various disabilities which affect her balance and ability to walk far without an aid.

She said: “Before having a canine partner, I needed my mum’s help a lot. I realised I could save energy by having an assistance dog that could do the tasks I needed, so I applied for a canine partner as it meant that I could be more independent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess had been in hospital before this and said her confidence was ‘at an all-time low’ following new diagnoses.

A woman from West Sussex has spoken about her experience with assistance dogs who have helped her achieve things she ‘would never even have dreamt possible’. Photo: contributed

She said: “I had grown up with having family dogs and I loved them, so the thought of having something to get me up gave me something to live for.

“When I first met Flat Coated Retriever, Xenna, I was instantly in love.

“I knew that this girl and I would be great together, so I was pleased we were a match!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Xenna, as my first canine partner, was just what I needed at the time. I needed to grow in confidence and Xen made me talk to people and helped me to get out into the world. Psychologically, Xen was a huge asset to me."

Xenna helped Jess achieve the independence she needed to return to work, where she teaches football to children and adults with disabilities. She said she hopes this will encourage her students to apply for a canine partner in the future.

Jess has since been matched with her second canine partner, Xolani, who she describes as ‘extremely cheeky and a livewire’.

Jess said: “As I have become less able to do things, Xolani is there super-fast to do jobs for me. The food is not the reason, I’m sure!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our daily routine has changed since I had Xenna, as I now regularly work 10 hours a week. Being able to work is an example of where having my first canine partner got me!

“Fatigue is a big part of my struggles along with pain. Since also being diagnosed with long covid, I now struggle even more.

"Xolani helps with daily tasks such as getting the washing out of the washing machine and picking things up. She tidies up her bowl by putting it in the drawer and at work she picks items up at the end of a session.

“I never thought I would return to work, so to be in a position to do what I love with my canine partner helping me is amazing. Xolani also makes everyone’s day by coming with me!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My confidence continues to grow and I’m doing things I would never even have dreamt possible.

"I have run education sessions on disabilities and also worked in other scenarios telling my story. I used to hate talking to more than one person, let alone a whole room! This is where Xenna got me in her time as my canine partner, she really helped to build my confidence and I’ve vowed to continue in her memory.