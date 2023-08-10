BREAKING
Car park party in Haywards Heath: social club support Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

Haywards Heath Social Club is holding a Party in the Car Park this month to help raise money for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Haywards Heath Social Club is holding a Party in the Car Park to help raise money for Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity. Photo: Google Street ViewHaywards Heath Social Club is holding a Party in the Car Park to help raise money for Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity. Photo: Google Street View
Haywards Heath Social Club is holding a Party in the Car Park to help raise money for Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity. Photo: Google Street View

The club said the event is taking place from 3pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, August 19, at 6-8 Wivelsfield Road.

Everyone is welcome to the afternoon, which will provide music, BBQ, games, drinks, prizes, face-painting and dancing. The club is also asking for donated prizes for the raffle.

Read More
A spokesperson said: “The chosen charity this year is the fantastic Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. This amazing charity supports young people with cerebral palsy.”

The charity supports them by offering conductive education, speech and language help, swimming, music therapy and sensory play.

Haywards Heath Social Club has a fully licenced bar and members can enjoy a game of pool, darts, bar billiards or snooker at one of the club’s full size league tables. People can call Haywards Heath Social Club on 01444 455885 or email [email protected].

