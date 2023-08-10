Haywards Heath Social Club is holding a Party in the Car Park this month to help raise money for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

The club said the event is taking place from 3pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, August 19, at 6-8 Wivelsfield Road.

Everyone is welcome to the afternoon, which will provide music, BBQ, games, drinks, prizes, face-painting and dancing. The club is also asking for donated prizes for the raffle.

A spokesperson said: “The chosen charity this year is the fantastic Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. This amazing charity supports young people with cerebral palsy.”

The charity supports them by offering conductive education, speech and language help, swimming, music therapy and sensory play.