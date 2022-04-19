Car parks in Bognor Regis to be closed for 'essential work'

The Regis Centre and Fitzlee multi-storey car park will will be closed later this month as essential work gets underway.

Both parks will be comprehensively resurfaced and relined, so motorists will need to look elsewhere from April 25, when The Regis Centre car park will be partially closed for 14 days. Starting on May 9, it will be fully closed for an entire week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fitzlee multi-storey car park will be partially closed from April 25 to June 9. From June 10, it will be fully closed for ten days.

Fitzleet multi-storey car park