Car parks in Bognor Regis to be closed for 'essential work'

Two car parks in Bognor Regis will be closed for 'essential work' later this month.

By Connor Gormley
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:48 pm

The Regis Centre and Fitzlee multi-storey car park will will be closed later this month as essential work gets underway.

Both parks will be comprehensively resurfaced and relined, so motorists will need to look elsewhere from April 25, when The Regis Centre car park will be partially closed for 14 days. Starting on May 9, it will be fully closed for an entire week.

The Fitzlee multi-storey car park will be partially closed from April 25 to June 9. From June 10, it will be fully closed for ten days.

Fitzleet multi-storey car park

Arun District Council has apologised for the closure and any inconvenience caused.

Car parksSussexArun District Council