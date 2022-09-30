Len Gibbon, a 98-year-old World War Two veteran, and Steve Boylan, a 46-year-old ex-Royal Engineer, will be taking part in wheelchairs alongside 1,500 runners on Sunday, October 9.

Grateful to the charity for its help since he moved into its hospital home in Worthing four years ago, Steve said: "Every day is a gift. One day, my goal is to walk again. Being here makes that goal possible.”

He served as a warrant officer for more than 20 years but he was knocked from his motorbike aged 39 and sustained a severe brain injury, as well as partial paralysis and speech difficulties. Through Care for Veterans' speech and language therapy, regular physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions, he has made amazing improvements and says it is going 'excellently'.

Len arrived in 2019 after a couple of falls and the physiotherapists have been working with him on his ankle strength, overall endurance and his balance. He is is now able to walk safely with a mobility frame and supervision.