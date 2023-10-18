Care home managing director is recognised for her contribution to social care

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross are celebrating because their fantastic Managing Director, Natasha Lazovic, has been nominated as a finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2023, having been shortlisted in the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Social Care category.

The London final is part of the Great British Care Awards, a series of nine regional awards celebrating excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to promote best practice within both the home care and care home sectors, and pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work. The awards ceremony will take place on November 18th at Hilton Bankside. The winner will go forward to the national final next year.

Natasha came to the UK in 1994 from Serbia and commenced her training as a nurse. Natasha, extremely caring by nature, has had an amazing career, and with dedication and determination has progressed from a registered nurse to Managing Director, working in a variety of care settings, both in the NHS and private sector, with London being a main base. Natasha joined Barchester in 2014 as Regional Director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director, and as Managing Director now oversees more than 80 care homes in the South Division. Handling an extremely challenging role, Natasha leads the teams with a calm can-do attitude, she has an amazingly inspirational story and truly deserves to win.

Natasha says: “I am very humbled to be nominated for this award, and I am very proud to be part of the shortlist, and to be representing Barchester as a finalist. It is an honour to be recognised for doing a job I love and I wish to continue to make outstanding contributions going forward, I am hugely passionate about the care sector.”

Barchester Healthcare’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, comments: “It comes as no surprise to me that Natasha has been shortlisted for this award. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working alongside her for over 18 years, she is an incredible leader who is totally devoted to her teams and her residents. I can think of no one who deserves this award more than she does.”