Care home managing director named businesswoman of the year

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross are ecstatic because their powerhouse Managing Director has been named Businesswoman of the Year in the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2023.

Over 85% of the social care workforce is female. Many of these hard working, dedicated and talented women juggle the challenges of family life with their career.

The purpose of the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards is to highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements of female leaders in all roles and from all corners of the sector, and create a platform to support rising stars and future leaders. The winners were announced at a Gala Awards ceremony on 21st November at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel.

Natasha Lazovic is Managing Director of Barchester’s South Division where she oversees more than 80 homes.

Natasha Lazovic receiving her award

She came to the UK in 1994 from Serbia and commenced her training as a nurse. Extremely caring by nature, Natasha has had a trail-blazing career, with dedication and determination she has progressed from a registered nurse to Managing Director.

Natasha joined Barchester in 2014 as Regional Director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director, and now she is in charge of more than 80 care homes. Handling an extremely challenging role, Natasha leads her teams with a calm can-do attitude, she is the winner of the Businesswoman of the Year category in recognition of her phenomenal success in leading her division.

Barchester’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, comments: “I could not be prouder of Natasha. She has had an amazing career and she is a shining example to all her teams that with hard work, you really can achieve anything. I have had the privilege of working alongside her for over 18 years now and there’s no one who deserves this award more. She is an exceptional leader and businesswoman.”

