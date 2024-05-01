Care home resident gets wish granted on his 90th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gerry has lived at Mortain Place for just over a year now and is beloved by staff and residents alike.

Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to him and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on his face. Gerry chose some of his closest friends at the home, and off they went in the Mortain Place mini bus to take to the tracks.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Gerry said: “I had an absolutely fantastic time, and can’t wait to go back! It is so great to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream.”

Catherine Brewster, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mortain Place.