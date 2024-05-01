Care home resident gets wish granted on his 90th birthday

Gerry Barnard, resident at Mortain Place, turned 90 recently. Gerry’s birthday wish was to go go-karting with his friends and the wish became a reality with thanks to Knockhatch Adventure Park, proving the old adage, it’s never too late.
By Jenna FowlerContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 15:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gerry has lived at Mortain Place for just over a year now and is beloved by staff and residents alike.

Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to him and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on his face. Gerry chose some of his closest friends at the home, and off they went in the Mortain Place mini bus to take to the tracks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response to this wonderful surprise, Gerry said: “I had an absolutely fantastic time, and can’t wait to go back! It is so great to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream.”

Bernard &amp; RebeccaBernard &amp; Rebecca
Bernard &amp; Rebecca

Catherine Brewster, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mortain Place.

"It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.”