Care home resident's dream comes true at 101 years old

Snooker loopy Margaret, a resident at Sycamore Grove care home in Pevensey, had a lifelong dream to learn to play snooker. As an avid watcher of the game her whole life, she always wanted to have a lesson but somehow had never managed it, so the team at Sycamore Grove came up with a plan to fulfil this dream as a surprise for her 101st birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Margaret started watching snooker at a very young age and has followed the game for decades seeing many of the greats playing at the top level. She always wanted to try the sport for herself to see just how hard it actually is.

Laurence Amstad, Home Service Advisor at Sycamore Grove, found out about Margaret’s passion for snooker when they were having a conversation over coffee and he came up with the idea of organising a lesson for Margaret as a surprise for her 101st birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He contacted local snooker legend, Mark ‘The Battler’ Davis, through O’Sullivan’s snooker hall in Bexhill where Mark trains, teaches and plays. Taking time out of his busy schedule, Mark said: “It is important we support all fans of snooker, no matter their age and I am happy to give up my time for such an incredible fan of the game.”

Margaret and Mark Davis

To celebrate Margaret’s 101st, Sycamore Grove organised her first lesson on a 9ft table at local Alice Croft House. Mark was kind enough to come along to give Margaret a few pointers and see how he could help her improve her game. Having never held a cue before, Mark was surprised at how naturally talented Margaret was.

He commented: “I have taught people half Margaret’s age who couldn’t even hit the cue ball, the fact she managed to pot some shots at her age is seriously impressive. A few more lessons like this and she might be able to join the players’ tour!”

The event was a surprise for Margaret and she was amazed at the lengths the home had gone to for her birthday. Margaret said: “I am speechless. This is such a wonderful day and I am so grateful to everyone at Sycamore Grove for making this happen, I never would have thought I would be playing snooker at my age, but this is incredible!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Nwansi, Sycamore Grove’s General Manager, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us. We’re all so excited for Margaret, her reaction when she saw Mark Davis in front of the snooker table was just priceless. And then when she got to have a go herself, she was a natural!

undefined

"Mark Davis and the team at Alice Croft House are just the kindest and most wonderful people helping us make this happen. We have all loved being part of making Margaret’s dream come true!”