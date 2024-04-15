Care home residents enjoy country pub lunch
Residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly recently enjoyed a day out shopping followed by a delicious pub lunch.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents were led by the care and activities team at the home to Waldron Community Market to purchase some fresh cheese and produce to enjoy later.
After a morning of shopping, it was off to the Green Man in Ringmer where everyone enjoyed a warm and tasty lunch and a glass of their favourite tipple.
Rikki, General Manager at Lydfords care home, said: “We are so lucky to have our own mini bus so we can go out every week and be involved in the local community.
"The residents really love going to different places and who doesn’t love a pub lunch.”