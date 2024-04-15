Care home residents enjoy country pub lunch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents were led by the care and activities team at the home to Waldron Community Market to purchase some fresh cheese and produce to enjoy later.

After a morning of shopping, it was off to the Green Man in Ringmer where everyone enjoyed a warm and tasty lunch and a glass of their favourite tipple.

Rikki, General Manager at Lydfords care home, said: “We are so lucky to have our own mini bus so we can go out every week and be involved in the local community.