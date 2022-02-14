Care home residents reveal their secrets to a long-lasting marriage

A Copthorne couple shared their secrets to a happy marriage after more than sixty-eight years together.

Alan Pocock, aged 92, and Betty Pocock, aged 89, both at Care Uk’s Francis Court, reminisced about their early days as a couple as they revealed the secret to a long marriage – ‘to laugh together’.

When asked what advice they would give to young couples, the married duo said: “Never expect too much from your partner. You must have trust and faith in them, but above all else, make sure you are happy and laughing – otherwise what’s the point!”

Alan and Betty met in 1948 where they went on their first date to the local cinema.

When Betty arrived, Alan knew it was ‘love at first sight’, although it took a little more convincing for Betty, who despite thinking Alan looked “very handsome in his army uniform”, wanted to get to know his personality first.

The couple married six years after on March, 6 1954, at St Andrews Church in Nottingham, on a ‘very windy and cold day’.

The couple have two children, Stuart and Andrew, and three grandchildren, Elliot, Owen and Alexandra, who often enjoy visiting their grandparents at Francis Court.

For their Valentines celebrations, the home’s chef planned a special meal, which included a prawn and cocktail starter, followed by steak, chips and peas for Alan, and a roast chicken meal for Betty, followed by chocolate covered strawberries.

Keen for the home’s setting to match the theme of the day, team members will ensure love is truly in the air by decorating the home’s home cinema room with rose petals, flowers, and balloons.

Anna Allen, Home Manager at Francis Court, said: “Alan and Betty are a love story for the ages – they’re truly inseparable, and we could all learn a thing or two from their long-lasting marriage.

“We thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect opportunity to encourage them to reminisce while treating them to a special romantic meal. It was great to be able to organise a special ‘date night’ for them.

“Love truly is in the air at Francis Court, and many of the residents have also been reminiscing and sharing fond memories of their own wedding days; it was lovely to hear their stories too. We’d like to say a big thank you to Alan and Betty for their wise words – they continue to make each other laugh today.”

Also part of the Care UK group, Skylark House in Horsham, have been encouraging residents to share their secrets to a long-lasting marriage as part of their Valentine’s themed celebrations.

The married residents and their spouses at Care UK’s Skylark House, enjoyed a special afternoon tea, thoughtfully prepared by the home’s Head Chef, which included a variety of pastries, scones, sandwiches and cakes.

Among those attending was married couple, Doreen, a resident, and her husband, Michael Harvey. The couple, who have been married for 52 years, met on a bus in Battersea, where Michael purposely got off at the same stop as Doreen in order to continue their conversation.

Commenting on seeing Doreen for the first time, Michael said: “It was definitely love at first sight!”.

When asked what advice they would give to young couples, the married duo said: “Nothing comes easy, so you have to work at it. Learn from the older generations and never go to bed on an argument!”

Also enjoying the afternoon’s celebrations was married couple, Harry, a resident, and his wife, Maggie Stokes. The couple met in 1992 where they went for a lunchtime drink and married two years later in 1994. The couple have three children, two daughters and one son.

When asked what the secret to a long marriage is, the couple agreed: “Having a good understanding and a strong friendship.”

Keen for the home’s setting to match the theme of the day, team members ensured love was truly in the air by decorating the home’s dining room with rose petals, flowers, heart-shaped bunting and balloons.

Dorota Wolosyzn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “We thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect opportunity to encourage residents to reminisce with their partners, while treating them to a special romantic afternoon. It was great to be able to organise a special ‘date’ for them.

“Love truly is in the air at Skylark House, and many of the residents have also been reminiscing and sharing fond memories of their own wedding days; it was lovely to hear their stories too. We’d like to say a big thank you to Doreen and Michael and Harry and Maggie for their wise words – their advice has certainly given us food for thought.”

For more information on Skylark House, please call Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887 578 or email [email protected]

For more general information, please visit: careuk.com/skylark-house