Care home residents taken back to the 1950s in Fontwell

An array of colour met the eye with vintage and rockabilly dress, and the back drop included decorations reminiscent of a 1950s American diner.

Jodie Shemmans delighted residents and staff with tunes from the decade, including hits by Connie Francis, Buddy Holly and Patsy Kline.

Ice creams, sundaes and cola floats, prepared by head chef Chris added to the atmosphere, and everyone was caught up in the fun of the era.

The fifties were in full swing at Westergate House care home, Fontwell, when a ‘Dreamboats and Petticoats’ afternoon had everyone singing and swaying to music

Resident of the Denmans Lane, Westergate home, Ann commented: “This is wonderful; I’ve had such a super time. The music really takes me back.”

General manager Paul Middleton-Russell said: “This has been a fabulous afternoon; we’ve all been rocking and bopping to the music.

"It’s lovely to see the residents having such fun.”

Getting in the spirit of the 1950s for the 'Dreamboats and Petticoats' afternoon at Westergate House care home, Fontwell