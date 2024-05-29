Care home residents visit Hastings Museum to explore local history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mountside Care Home recently enjoyed an enriching day out at the Hastings Museum, delving into the rich local history and marvelling at a wide array of artefacts.

The visit was part of Mountside's ongoing initiative to engage residents with the local community and provide stimulating activities that promote learning and enjoyment.

The trip to Hastings Museum offered residents the opportunity to explore various facets of local history, from intriguing facts about the Cinque Ports, the history of the iconic Hastings Pier, and the stunning watercolour paintings that capture the scenic beauty of Sussex.

The museum's extensive collection provided a fascinating journey through time, highlighting the cultural and historical heritage of the area. "We are thrilled to have been able to visit Hastings Museum," said Kimberley, Activities Coordinator at Mountside Care Home. "It’s such a great local resource, with so much to offer. We particularly enjoyed learning about the pier. It was a truly memorable experience for everyone."

One highlight of the visit was the section dedicated to the history of Hastings Pier. Learning about its construction, its role in the local community over the years, and its remarkable resilience and restoration efforts following a devastating fire. This historical insight was complemented by the visual feast of watercolour paintings depicting the serene and picturesque landscapes of Sussex, which resonated deeply with many of the residents.