Care home residents welcome the Rainbows
They came to visit Mortain to pot some plants for their garden project. They planted a vast variety of spring bulbs, and they are excited to come back to the home and check on their progress.
Not only did the Rainbows sing the residents plenty of lovely songs, they made them gifts, in the form of handmade flowers!
The Rainbows is an extremely popular group, they do lots of exciting activities and love coming in to spend time at the home.
Mortain Place has two residents that used to be in the Girl Guides, one of them said 'It was very special to see the little girls, they were extremely polite and it really took me back to my youth'
Mortain Place is an 80 bed care home on Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne. They offer specialist residential and dementia care for permanent and respite stays.