Care homes in Horsham and Crawley launch free guides for Dementia Action Week

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Skylark House, in Horsham, and Amherst House, in Horley, and found more than a third of British adults (35 per cent) have questions about dementia – but do not know how to get the answers.

The free guide, titled Let’s Talk About Dementia, follows an easy-to-read Q&A format.

It taps into more than 40 years of experience of providing care for people living with dementia.

Care homes launch free guide to living with Dementia, ahead of Dementia Action Week

The guide is filled with answers to questions care home teams across the country have been asked by relatives, from identifying the symptoms and interacting with a person living with dementia, to questions regarding diet changes and sleep patterns.

Cristina Cristea, general manager at Amherst House, said: “As worrying as it can be to have a loved one diagnosed with dementia, it’s important to remember that a diagnosis isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of a new journey – one we hope our latest guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, can help local people navigate.”

“We’d like to encourage local people to download a copy of the guide or reach out to their local care home if they have any questions.”

To pick up your free copy of the guide, contact Home Admissions Advisor, Terri Rowe on 01293 735820 / 01293 223600 or email [email protected]