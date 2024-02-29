Careers trip 'will pay dividends' for Horsham students
The visit began with a warm welcome from Investment20/20 and Schroders representatives, followed by a networking activity where students met current apprentices, including a Collyer's alumnus, who shared their experiences of the Investment20/20 programme at Schroders.
Students toured the office and learnt about the Schroders operations and future plans. Detailed information about starting a career in investment management, including recruitment insights, was provided, along with a mock assessment centre task to prepare students for potential future recruitment processes.
Sarah Tillier, Work Experience Coordinator at Collyer's said "We are thrilled to partner with Investment20/20 and Schroders to provide our students with this invaluable experience. Learning opportunities like these are key to preparing our students for successful careers.
“The interactive sessions, tour, and discussions with apprentices gave students a comprehensive understanding of investment management, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to pursue their aspirations in investment management.”
Collyer's Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John was delighted; "Enormous thanks to Sarah Tillier, Investment20/20, and Schroders' for creating this wonderful educational opportunity. I'm sure it will pay dividends for our students' careers in finance and investment management in the future."