Carer has baby in Horley care home

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Wykeham House care home, in Horley have welcomed a very special arrival into their family as care assistant Sophie gave birth to her beautiful daughter whilst working in the home.
By Samantha NealContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 14:49 BST
Sophie has been a Carer at Wykeham House for a year and a half and was working a shift when her baby girl decided it was time for her to make an entrance.

At around 6pm on Friday 26th April Sophie, with the assistance of her colleagues and the General Manager Julia Roberts, who is a trained midwife, welcomed baby Alicia into the world.

Mum and baby were transferred to East Surrey Hospital shortly after the arrival and are both doing well!

Mother and baby doing well

They are now home Sophie is settling into life as a new mum to Alicia who was the perfect addition to her growing family.

The residents are looking forward to a visit from the amazing baby who was delivered in their home.

Sophie said: “I was very surprised when my baby decided in was the perfect time for her to be born. The team were amazing! They were a massive help and I am so grateful to Julia who delivered my baby with a sense of calm and control.”

Julia Roberts, General Manager at Wykeham House said: “Sophie was working with a colleague who came into my office to ask for a hand, I was not expecting that I would be delivering a baby that day! Sophie is a wonderful member of our team. She is a dedicated and hardworking and a is very caring member of the team here at Wykeham House.

"We are so pleased that mum and baby are doing well. It is not something you expect working in a care home, but it is such a joy and our residents were so excited, it will definitely be the talk of the home for many years to come!”