Carol bakes her way to a 14 stone weight-loss!

Over one in four (26%) adults in England are living with obesity, placing huge pressure on the health and care system. Slimming World are helping people to make healthier choices to tackle obesity, reduce pressure on the NHS and boost the economy.

Carol started her weight-loss journey due to poor mobility caused by her weight. She explains “I was in so much pain and was awaiting an operation for a knee replacement. But my doctor told me that I could only have the knee replacement if I lost weight due to increased chances of complications. I knew I was overweight, but never realised how this was having such a negative impact on my life. After speaking to the doctors I took their advice onboard and decided to make some changes.”

When Carol joined Slimming World she found following the plan easier than expected and it helped to ease the pain.“I really embraced the plan and enjoyed it! I never felt hungry and could still enjoy all the foods I loved, just in a healthier way. Working in a bakery in could prove difficult from time to time, but I can still enjoy my baked treats within my daily syns.” she told us.

To Carol’s delight she was accepted for the surgery after losing an three stone. The surgery was a success and she knew if she kept losing weight there would be many future health issues she could avoid.

Carol achieved her Club 10 award for losing 10% of her starting weight and this gave her the motivation to keep going!

Losing 10% of your body weight has many health benefits including…- Reducing chances of certain cancers - ⁠Improved blood pressure - ⁠Improve mental health and depression- ⁠Improved mobility - ⁠Prevention of type 2 diabetes

"My confidence grew and it felt amazing knowing I was making life changing progress." she said.

Carol went on to lose over 50% of her body weight with an incredible 14 stone 11.5 pound weight loss and is now a Target member at the Blacklands Slimming World group in Hastings.

Carol has recently received fantastic news confirming she no longer requires dialysis for an ongoing kidney problem, the doctors said a lot of this will be due to her new healthy eating habits.

Amanda-Ray, who runs the Blacklands Slimming World group in Hastings on Friday mornings said “Carol is an absolute inspiration and we are all so proud of her!”Amanda now wants to help even more people lose weight in the local area, She opens a new Slimming World group in Ore Community Centre on Thursday 7th March at 9:30am. All Welcome.