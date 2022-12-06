'We don’t want the Arundel bypass, Fa la la la la, la la la la.'

These will be the alternative words to Deck the Halls sung by campaigners against the Arundel Bypass grey route at the National Highways’ mitigation consultation event, to be held at Walberton Pavilion on Saturday, December 10.

The words to Deck the Halls have been changed to: "We don’t want the Arundel bypass, Fa la la la la, la la la la. Dump the Grey route in the long grass, Fa......"

And Jingle Bells tune will have the words: "No more roads, no more roads, specially not this one, It’s called the Arundel bypass and it really shouldn’t be done, O,......"

Campaigners against the Arundel Bypass grey route at a Silent Protest at a National Highways’ consultation event at Walberton Village Hall earlier this year

Campaigners said the huge wave of protest to the consultation earlier this year has forced National Highways (NH) to think again in an attempt to address the unacceptable increase in traffic through Walberton and the danger to bats and their roosts at Tye Lane and in Binsted Valley.

"Villagers and supporters of the ‘Say No to Grey’ campaign, from Walberton and Binsted, will be outside Walberton Pavilion from 11am on Saturday singing carols that demonstrate the strength of their feelings. All are welcome to join," they said.

"Walberton is one of four villages that will be severely affected by the Arundel Bypass. The mitigations put forward by National Highways in their supplementary consultation documents are flawed because: The declared nine-minute saving should be strongly challenged because the congestion at Crossbush will simply move to Fontwell. Traffic will grind to a halt at two consecutive sets of traffic lights at both Fontwell roundabouts.

"*National Highways admit that the scheme will still cause hugely increased traffic on many roads in Walberton village - entirely contrary to the aims of the scheme, stated in 2019, of 'freeing Arundel town and neighbouring communities from congestion' and leading to the opposite of making it easier to get around on foot or by bike as claimed by NH (p7 of their documents).

"*The arrangements that they put forward for bat bridges and roosts are unproven, highly unsatisfactory and unacceptable.

"*Road-building increases carbon emissions when we must address the climate emergency.

"*Cancelling expensive, low or no value new roads would put money back in the nation's budget.

"* Only seven per cent of people supported the Grey Route at the first Consultation.

"*There is an alternative - www.arundelalternative.co.uk - unfairly dismissed by National Highways.

"It is not too late to stop the Grey route. There is a viable, cheaper, less destructive alternative if government and planners could be persuaded to look at the plan again."

