Carry On actress raises funds for Chichester hospice with fashion show
The event – titled The Greatest Show! – was held at Westbourne House School and opened by the Mayor of Chichester, Cllr. Craig Gershater. The runway featured clothing worn by professional models and Caremark’s very own volunteers, and starred the young and talented performers of Dance and Beyond dance school.
The masterminds behind the show’s success were Caremark Chichester’s manager, Ellie Chapman, and former Carry On actress, Anne (Annie) Marodeen, who is now a devoted Caremark care assistant. Annie first appeared on screen in the 1955 film, The Reluctant Bride, then landed a role in the very famous Carry On films. She has since acted in the St Trinian’s movies and various TV shows. Annie has been working for the local Caremark franchise branch since 2020 and has found a real passion for her job.
Working closely with Ellie, Annie drew on her previous experience of setting up her own modelling agency to orchestrate the show. Together, they enlisted the help of local retailers, including John Lewis, Fanny Adams Boutique Arundel, Mousetrap, Dartagnan Menswear, and St Wilfrid's retro and vintage charity shops.
The generosity of attendees and local supporters has seen the total sum of £1,050 raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which was generated from ticket sales and bucket collections on the night.
Andrew Demetriou, Managing Director of Caremark Chichester, praises the efforts of all involved: “I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all attendees, volunteers, and generous sponsors, notably Lexus Hedge End, who contributed to making 'The Greatest Show!' an overwhelming success. The near-complete sell-out of tickets, incredible sum raised, and the electric atmosphere on the night, reflects the sheer power of the community when united for a common cause.
“I’m immensely proud of the Caremark Chichester team to have united locals in support of St Wilfrid's Hospice. The money that has been raised is fundamental to ensure the hospice can continue its outstanding provision of palliative and end-of-life care, and uphold it’s essential support for the community.”