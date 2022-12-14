An improved visitor centre, classroom extensions and walk improvements are among the projects to benefit from a major funding boost from the South Downs National Park Authority.

Just under £2m will benefit 38 community schemes across the national park.

The investment comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is paid by developers to support new local infrastructure, with the authority playing an administrative role.

As well as the £1.95m, 40 parish councils across the National Park will be taking a share of just over £550,000 to support grassroot projects in their area.

Pulborough Brooks

Projects in or near the Horsham district include

Fittleworth Primary School Playground improvements - project will focus on adapting to climate change, demonstrating sustainable water management (SuDs) and nature recovery as well as providing education, play and sporting opportunities. £200,000 Pulborough Brooks Takes Flight – improved visitor centre, upgrades and more accessible trails, improved volunteer facilities. £110,000 Bury C of E Primary School (South Downs Ambassador School) – Classroom extension to accommodate Year 5 and 6 pupils as they progress through the school. £100,000 Upper Beeding – Riverside walk improvements (includes 350m extension) £35,000 Steyning to Washington – a Proposed Permissive Bridleway (685m of surface improvements and installation of gates) £25,000. Upper Beeding – redesign and rebuild of existing facilities at Small Dole Skatepark. £10,000 Arundel – New map and information board at Town Quay £3,000

Tim Slaney, Director of Planning at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “As 2022 draws to a close, we’re pleased to announce this significant funding of over £2m to help local communities across the region.

“It’s wonderful to see such a diverse range of projects that will help people of all ages, supporting communities across the National Park, as well as people living outside who want to be able to access the South Downs and enjoy its biodiversity and beauty.

“This significant CIL funding emphasises the value of good planning and shows the benefits that flow from high-quality development in a protected landscape such as the South Downs.”