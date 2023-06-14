A cat and her litter of 10-day-old kittens who were stuck behind a shed have been rescued thanks to teamwork from two animal rescue organisations.

Paws and Whiskers Sussex (PAWS) stepped in to help charity the Cat Welfare Group after a concerned member of the public discovered the group of cats stuck behind his shed.

The Cat Welfare Group arrived within the hour, but not before the terrified feline mum had managed to sneak through a hole and get stuck in a tiny gap between the shed and the fence. Despite this, volunteers managed to set two traps and successfully free them.

The Cat Welfare Group tirelessly rescue stray and abandoned cats but, overwhelmed by an influx of felines in need, the charity reached out to rescue organisation PAWS for support.

The cats have now been placed in care with one of the organisation's directors who is giving the cats some much needed TLC. The children in the foster home have named the mum cat Lavender, and her babies: Primrose, Sage and Mint, inspired by the garden they were found in.

In addition to the feline family, PAWS has also taken in four other kittens from the Cat Welfare Group, including a pair called Hedge and Shrub at seven and six weeks old respectively.

PAWS, which relies solely on donations, is now fundraising to cover the costs of vaccinations, microchips and neutering and is appealing for new foster carers to join its team.

Director Lynda Humphrey-Stack said: “We are pleased we were able to help out another local rescue who were totally overwhelmed.

Lavender with her kittens

“However, as soon as we had relieved them of eight cats and kittens, ten more came in. We hope to be able to help them more over the coming weeks but cannot do so without foster placements and financial support.

“Without rescues like P.A.W.S and The Cat Welfare Group, so many lives would be lost.”

To find out how to become a foster carer for PAWS, visit: www.paws-rescue.org/foster.

To donate, visit: https://www.paws-rescue.org/donate

One of the adorable kittens: Hedge

