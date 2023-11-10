BREAKING

Cat rescued from the streets has 'transformed' while in the care of Sussex charity - now he's looking for a home

A cat who previously lived on the streets is looking for a loving home in West Sussex
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:26 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 08:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Poor Arnold endured a tough life living on the streets and now needs a permanent home, full of patience and love, the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust has said.

Arnold was in dire need of medical attention when he was first rescued, but has now made a full recovery, according to the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff say he has ‘transformed’ into a much happier and relaxed moggy, having been quite shy at first.

Most Popular
A cat who previously lived on the streets is looking for a loving home in West Sussex. Photo: WCWTA cat who previously lived on the streets is looking for a loving home in West Sussex. Photo: WCWT
A cat who previously lived on the streets is looking for a loving home in West Sussex. Photo: WCWT

The seven-year-old is now a friendly boy who loves attention - and his food!

Arnold is looking for a home with a garden.

He could live with older children and must be the only pet.

To find out more about adoption, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org/adoption-process.

The charity welcomes applications from the Worthing, Adur and Arun districts, plus surrounding areas.

A home visit and donation are required.

Related topics:ArnoldSussexWorthing