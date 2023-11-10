A cat who previously lived on the streets is looking for a loving home in West Sussex

Poor Arnold endured a tough life living on the streets and now needs a permanent home, full of patience and love, the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust has said.

Arnold was in dire need of medical attention when he was first rescued, but has now made a full recovery, according to the charity.

Staff say he has ‘transformed’ into a much happier and relaxed moggy, having been quite shy at first.

The seven-year-old is now a friendly boy who loves attention - and his food!

Arnold is looking for a home with a garden.

He could live with older children and must be the only pet.

To find out more about adoption, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org/adoption-process.

The charity welcomes applications from the Worthing, Adur and Arun districts, plus surrounding areas.