Cats for adoption in Sussex: Adorable bonded felines Buddy and Tipsy are looking for a home together

Meet Buddy and Tipsy – a bonded pair of cats who are looking for a new home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:14 BST

The loveable four-year-old pair are great friends and are looking for a new home together, after their previous owners’ circumstances changed.

Buddy is the more sociable of the two kitties and has been described by Worthing Cat Welfare Trust as ‘a real meeter and greeter’.

Tipsy, on the other hand, is friendly but will need more time to get to know her new family – though the rewards will be well worth the wait.

The pair could live with other calm cats, in a quiet home, but are unable to be rehomed with dogs. They can also live with older children aged above 12.

Buddy and Tipsy’s new home must have a garden so that the pair can have fun exploring outside.

For more information about the adorable pair, contact: [email protected]

To see more cats available, visit the charity’s website: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org.

