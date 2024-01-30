Cats for adoption in Sussex: Could you give these adorable black cats a home?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Molly, aged four, has been described as a little shy but is a friendly cat who needs a calm, loving home.
She could live in an adult-only household, or one with older children, and she needs to be the only pet.
Luna, aged one, is described as adorable and she loves a cuddle and a fuss. She can live with older children and should be okay with other cats but not with dogs.
Both cats are available individually and are spayed, fully vaccinated and need outdoor access.
If you are interested in adopting Molly and Luna, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org
All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).
Worthing Cat Welfare Trust accepts applications from Worthing, Adur and Arun, plus surrounding areas.
A home visit and donation will be required.