BREAKING

Cats for adoption in Sussex: Could you give these adorable black cats a home?

Meet Molly and Luna – adorable black cats who are looking for a new home.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jan 2024, 17:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Molly, aged four, has been described as a little shy but is a friendly cat who needs a calm, loving home.

She could live in an adult-only household, or one with older children, and she needs to be the only pet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luna, aged one, is described as adorable and she loves a cuddle and a fuss. She can live with older children and should be okay with other cats but not with dogs.

Most Popular
Luna, aged one, is described as adorable and she loves a cuddle and a fuss. She can live with older children and should be okay with other cats but not with dogs. Picture: Worthing Cat Welfare TrustLuna, aged one, is described as adorable and she loves a cuddle and a fuss. She can live with older children and should be okay with other cats but not with dogs. Picture: Worthing Cat Welfare Trust
Luna, aged one, is described as adorable and she loves a cuddle and a fuss. She can live with older children and should be okay with other cats but not with dogs. Picture: Worthing Cat Welfare Trust

Both cats are available individually and are spayed, fully vaccinated and need outdoor access.

If you are interested in adopting Molly and Luna, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org

All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust accepts applications from Worthing, Adur and Arun, plus surrounding areas.

A home visit and donation will be required.

Related topics:CatsSussexWorthing